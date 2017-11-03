Apple iPhone X goes on sale Friday

Apple fans are beyond excited for Friday's iPhone X release. The first person in line outside the newly-opened Michigan Avenue store has been there since noon Thursday.The countdown is on. Doors open at 8 a.m.Nearly 100 people were in line by 6:30 a.m. Friday, despite the chilly weather. Everyone was bundled up and it wasn't too windy along the Chicago River.Many people had been there since Thursday night and they came from far and wide. A man from India said he is scheduled to be on a flight back home later Friday morning, but he didn't want to miss out on his chance to get an iPhone X in the United States."Wanted to experience it once and that's what I'm doing right now. It's been a very good, crazy night. We made all these new friends, traveling. We just take a walk every couple of hours, just so that we get warmed up, then we come back and sleep again," Kalpid Sarda said.Those in line told ABC7 Eyewitness News they were most excited about the enhanced screen and the facial recognition technology that comes with the new phone.Apple staff moved the line up to street level in anticipation of the 8 a.m. opening.