TECHNOLOGY

Apple iPhone X on sale; dozens waited in line outside Michigan Avenue store overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple fans are beyond excited for Friday?s iPhone X release. The first person in line outside the newly-opened Michigan Avenue store has been there since noon Thursday. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Apple fans were beyond excited for Friday's iPhone X release. The first person in line outside the newly-opened Michigan Avenue store had been there since noon Thursday.

Chase Thilleman waited about 20 hours, in 40 degree temperatures, to be first at the Chicago store to get his hands on the iPhone X.

"When I got here at 12 p.m. yesterday, it was a surprise to me and the people at Apple. They were just like, 'Well, I guess you're the first person in line.'" Thilleman said.

Many people came from far and wide. A man from India said he was scheduled to be on a flight back home later Friday morning, but he didn't want to miss out on his chance to get an iPhone X in the United States.

"Wanted to experience it once and that's what I'm doing right now. It's been a very good, crazy night. We made all these new friends, traveling. We just take a walk every couple of hours, just so that we get warmed up, then we come back and sleep again," Kalpid Sarda said.

Thilleman, Sarda and dozens of other Apple enthusiasts spent the night outside the store, which is located along the Chicago River, and watched the sun rise as they waited in line. Apple staff moved everyone up to street level Friday morning, ahead of the store's 8 a.m. opening.

Many people in line, like Brian Lamy and Dana Lee, said the new phone was worth the wait.

"It's not just a phone. It's the energy and just the experience," Lamy said.

"I'm exhausted. I'm ready to set it up and go to bed," Lee said.

The biggest hits on the $1,000 phone? Facial recognition technology that allows people to use their face to open the phone and the enhanced screen.

Apple representatives at the Michigan Avenue store couldn't say how many phones they had in stock, but they were confident everyone who waited overnight would get a phone.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyappleiphoneChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Where did Pres. Trump's Twitter account go?
Best smart tech for your home
Facebook activates Safety Check following New York incident
Apple engineer fired after daughter posts video about unreleased iPhone X
More Technology
Top Stories
Man killed in Uptown Starbucks shooting identified
Woman, 63, charged with selling heroin in northwest suburbs
Man robs 2 Lincoln Park 7-Eleven stores at gunpoint
Wheelchair-bound man missing from Far North Side nursing home
Where did Pres. Trump's Twitter account go?
60 percent of Americans say Trump tax plan will benefit wealthy
Scientists discover hidden chamber inside Great Pyramid
Blagojevich asks for mercy from Supreme Court
Show More
Justice for Diamond Turner
Man who shot himself in penis charged in West Pullman robbery
Suit: lipstick sample at Sephora store gave woman herpes
Police: Suspect in UNC explosion believed to be former student
More News
Top Video
Man killed in Uptown Starbucks shooting identified
Friday Flyover: Brother Rice, Mother McAuley
Justice for Diamond Turner
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video