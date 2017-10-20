Apple Michigan Avenue opens to the public Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Apple's new flagship opens Friday along the Chicago River, in a debut that has gained attention from across the nation.
Apple Michigan Avenue opens at 5 p.m. The party will include music and special guests as customers get a chance to browse merchandise in the new space, which looks like a giant laptop from the outside!
Long lines and a mad dash to be the first to check out the sleek interior are expected. Apple's iconic long wooden tables will feature iPhones, iPads, Apple watches and computers for sale.
Hasem Bajwa, director of in-store programming, told ABC7 Eyewitness News the flagship is not thought of as a store, but an experience, with a focus on training customers on how best to use their products.
"We don't even call it a store anymore. We think of this as Apple Michigan Avenue. It's a place for the community to gather and be inspired and learn," Bajwa said.