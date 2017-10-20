TECHNOLOGY

Apple Michigan Avenue opens to the public Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple?s new flagship opens Friday along the Chicago River, in a debut that has gained attention from across the nation. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Apple's new flagship opens Friday along the Chicago River, in a debut that has gained attention from across the nation.

Apple Michigan Avenue opens at 5 p.m. The party will include music and special guests as customers get a chance to browse merchandise in the new space, which looks like a giant laptop from the outside!

Long lines and a mad dash to be the first to check out the sleek interior are expected. Apple's iconic long wooden tables will feature iPhones, iPads, Apple watches and computers for sale.

Hasem Bajwa, director of in-store programming, told ABC7 Eyewitness News the flagship is not thought of as a store, but an experience, with a focus on training customers on how best to use their products.

"We don't even call it a store anymore. We think of this as Apple Michigan Avenue. It's a place for the community to gather and be inspired and learn," Bajwa said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyapplechicago riverChicagoMichigan AvenueRiver North
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Next generation Apple flagship store strives for community engagement
TECHNOLOGY
Next generation Apple flagship store strives for community engagement
Cities try to lure Amazon's HQ2
Sassy Siri can help you choose a Halloween costume
Chicago Ideas Week kicks off
More Technology
Top Stories
Friday marks 3rd anniversary of Laquan McDonald shooting death
Cubs lose 11-1 in Game 5; Dodgers advance to World Series
Family of woman found dead in Rosemont hotel freezer say photos raise more questions
Lansing family thanks paramedics who saved toddler's life
Restaurant under fire for re-serving Popeyes chicken in $15 dish
Lawsuit: Uber driver sexually assaulted, harassed Chicago woman
Aspiring Chicago terrorist called "villain" by judge; gets 15 year sentence
CFD called to United Center for possible hazmat situation
Show More
Alaska rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtub
Dog loses interest in bomb sniffing, booted from CIA
Wheeling HS referee collapses at JV football game
3 found naked, covered in white powder; baby dies
More News
Top Video
Friday marks 3rd anniversary of Laquan McDonald shooting death
Lansing family thanks paramedics who saved toddler's life
Community gathers to remember Laquan McDonald
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video