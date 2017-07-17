TECHNOLOGY

From breastfeeding to zombie: Apple previews new emojis

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman with headscarf, elf and exploding head are among new to be emojis released by Apple. (Apple)

Messaging on Apple devices will be getting a little more expressive with new emojis set to be released later this year.

In honor of World Emoji Day, Apple previewed new emojis that will be available with their next operating system update. The emojis include a genie, sandwich, t-rex and elf.

Apple said in a press release, "The new emoji make it easier for users to express themselves with greater diversity, additional animals and creatures, new smiley faces and more."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyiphoneemojissocial media
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Phones may be joining unsecure Wi-Fi networks automatically, experts say
Security lapse leaks data from millions of Verizon customers
Jayden K. Smith friend request latest Facebook hoax
Fire department warns parents about phone charger fires
More Technology
Top Stories
Police release suspect sketch in killings of 2 girls from Delphi, Ind.
Wisconsin family searches for answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort
Police: Mom found dead with bodies of 2 kids killed another woman
Woman shot at her gender-reveal party wasn't pregnant, police say
Fox River continues to rise in Algonquin
Delta hits back at Ann Coulter after her tweetstorm over seat mix-up
Police: 2 men shot to death in Woodlawn
Swim bans, advisories in effect Monday at Chicago beaches
Show More
10-year-old boy among 10 killed in weekend violence
See this? Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman's eye
Australian woman in Minneapolis fatally shot by police after calling 911
Singer Aaron Carter, girlfriend arrested in Georgia
Abducted baby found safe, police say
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
'Scandal' star Jeff Perry to perform in Steppenwolf benefit
Wisconsin family searches for answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort
9 members of single family killed in Arizona flash flood; man missing
More Video