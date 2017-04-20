HOUSTON, Texas --Are your headphones spying on you?
A new lawsuit claims Bose is collecting user information without permission.
The suit alleges the company designed the Bose Connect app to collect private data, like names of songs and audio files, and then send it to third party companies and a data mining company.
This was all allegedly done without the consent of the user.
The app is designed to work with the company's Bluetooth speakers and headphones.
Bose has not responded to the lawsuit.
