TECHNOLOGY

Calif. county ponders ban on killer robots

EMBED </>More Videos

San Mateo County's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday pondered proposing a nationwide ban on something that doesn't exist -- yet. (KGO-TV)

By
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. --
San Mateo County's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday pondered proposing a nationwide ban on something that doesn't exist -- yet.

VIDEO: Disturbing simulation shows power, terror of killer robots

But a growing list of scientists say they believe autonomous weapons powered by artificial intelligence could make for a future that's worse than nuclear war -- and say they want governments to take action.

"Your kids probably have one of these, right? Not quite," says a clean-cut man holding a tiny drone in a filmmaker's dramatization of what looks like a Silicon Valley keynote.

"It does facial recognition," the character explains. "Inside there is 3 grams of shaped explosive."

The short film called "Slaughterbots" has racked up millions of views on YouTube, and was produced by the Future of Life Institute, which receives funding from Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. It includes an afterword by U.C. Berkeley Professor Stuart Russell, who co-authored a recent paper on artificial intelligence with Stanford lecturer Todd Davies.

"It's pretty realistic for what we're going to be looking at in the not-too-distant future," Davies told the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors after showing them an excerpt from the film.

Davies spoke in support of Supervisor Dave Canepa, who introduced a resolution that would have the county officially ask Congress and the United Nations to ban autonomous weapons.

"No robot should ever have the ability to decide whether any of us should live or die," Canepa told fellow board members in Tuesday's meeting.

Also signed up to speak was Stanford Ph.D. student Michael Tessler, who told supervisors he's a descendant of Holocaust survivors.

"In the future, you can program robots to figure out people of a certain race or ethnicity that you want to destroy," Tessler said.

But before taking on the subject of the weapons themselves, Supervisors will have to answer the more basic question of whether local government should even be getting involved with this international issue.

RELATED: U.C. Berkeley professor helps create viral video to warn about killer robots

"It feels to me a little -- it's too far outside our core orbit," Supervisor Dave Pine said to Canepa in the meeting.

Canepa maintains it's a local issue.

"This technology is being developed in San Mateo and Santa Clara County," he said. "We're in the heart of Silicon Valley."

But lacking the support to pass his resolution, Canepa withdrew it and agreed to work with Pine on a policy that would more clearly guide which national issues San Mateo County officially weighs in on. He could reintroduce the resolution next month, during the January 23 board meeting.

"Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, people who deal in the AI robotics community, they know this is an issue, and that it's a problem," he said.

Davies said he hopes Bay Area governments make their voices heard to Congress.

"To me, the scariest thing (about an autonomous drone attack) is that there's really no practical defense against it," he said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyrobotsterrorismterror threatterror attackviral videovotingsan mateo countydronesbizarreCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Women's Day, Super Bowl rule Facebook in 2017
iPhone glitch causes phone to keep shutting down
OMG, it's the 25th anniversary of the text message
New York man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
More Technology
Top Stories
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car; driver crashes into Chicago Lawn library
Shots fired on Dan Ryan temporarily close outbound lanes
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Baby born with heart outside her body
Mom accused of abusing daughter, 2, who suffered skull fracture
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
Mom gets 42-94 years in prison for 3-year-old's beating death
Red Lobster launches Amazon delivery in Chicago area
$1,000 investment with brewery buys you free beer for life
Show More
Make Christmas brighter for young church shooting victim
John Stamos is going to be a dad!
Journalist not required to reveal sources in Laquan McDonald case, judge rules
Maggots, dead mouse found in woman's smelly car
Ice possibly from plane falls through roof of home
More News
Top Video
Journalist not required to reveal sources in Laquan McDonald case, judge rules
Shots fired on Dan Ryan temporarily close outbound lanes
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car; driver crashes into Chicago Lawn library
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
More Video