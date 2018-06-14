TECHNOLOGY

Downtown Chicago to O'Hare Airport in 12 minutes? High-speed rail in the works

A company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare Intern (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new proposal for a high-speed rail line from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport could radically change how people get to and from the city.

The CTA estimates getting from the Loop to O'Hare on the Blue Line takes 40 to 45 minutes. This new train would take less than 15 minutes.

The Boring Company released Wednesday renderings of what the underground system and rail cars would look like.

The company, founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, said this system could reach speeds of 150 miles per hour and make the trip from Block 37 to O'Hare in just 12 minutes.

The system will use electric vehicles that run through new twin underground tunnels.
The city said the project will be funded entirely by the company with no taxpayer subsidy.

The Boring Company previously released video of a very similar project planned in Los Angeles, with the goal of taking passengers from downtown to LAX in just 8 minutes.

After Thursday's announcement, the city will begin one-on-one contract negotiations with The Boring Company. That plan will then go to the City Council.

Chicago Deputy Mayor Robert Rivkin said the process is expected to move quickly.

"Neither our mayor nor Elon Musk is a patient man. We expect to start negotiations immediately and construction as soon as possible. We'll be putting this project online in the near future," Rivkin said.
