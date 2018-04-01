TECHNOLOGY

Chinese space station mostly burned up upon re-entering Earth's atmosphere

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News' Brian Clark has more on the out-of-control Chinese space station. (Fraunhofer Institute)

BEIJING, China --
Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 space station mostly burned up on re-entry into the atmosphere over the central South Pacific.

The China Manned Space Engineering Office said the experimental space laboratory re-entered around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Scientists monitoring the craft's disintegrating orbit had forecast the craft would mostly burn up and would pose only the slightest of risks to people. Analysis from the Beijing Aerospace Control Center showed it had mostly burned up.

Launched in 2011, Tiangong 1 was China's first space station, serving as an experimental platform for bigger projects, such as the Tiangong 2 launched in September 2016 and a future permanent Chinese space station.

Two crews of Chinese astronauts lived on the station while testing docking procedures and other operations. Its last crew departed in 2013 and contact with it was cut in 2016.

Since then, it has orbited gradually closer and closer to Earth on its own while being monitored.

Earlier forecasts had said only about 10 percent of the bus-sized, 8.5-ton spacecraft would likely survive re-entry, mainly its heavier components such as its engines.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyspacesatellitesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Snapchat takes dig at Facebook with Russian profile filter
Can Facebook guess your political affiliation? Probably.
What happens when the phone you bought was stolen?
Happy Birthday, Apple!
More Technology
Top Stories
3 dead in Bellwood ambulance crash
Teenage thieves hit Gold Coast luxury store
Rash of tire thefts hits Jefferson Park
Officials: SUV that plunged off cliff killing family may have been intentional act
Chicago students return from Puerto Rico hurricane relief trip
Chicago area teens reflect on Martin Luther King's legacy
'Hamilton' star Leslie Odom Jr. talks "failing up" with Janet Davies
Ramblers return home after Final Four defeat
Show More
Stanley's Kitchen and Tap closes after 25 years
Missing 23-year-old woman located
$3 million worth of marijuana found inside Skokie home
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
More News
Top Video
Chicago woman inspired by MLK dedicates life to his mission
Cross-country odyssey brought NYPD SWAT suspect to Chicago
Joliet mother gives birth to triplets after having twins
Boy in viral Chewbacca video thriving after heart transplant
More Video