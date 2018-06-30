TECHNOLOGY

ComEd: 3,500 without power in Cook County

ComEd reports that 3,500 people are without power in Cook County as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

1,500 of those people were in Chicago's 14th and 15th wards.

In a statement, Alderman Raymond Lopez said, "ComEd has informed me of a power outage from Hoyne to St. Lawrence, 46th Street to Garfield Boulevard. Crews are working to restore service for the 2,044 customers impacted."

ComEd reported that there are 5,183 people without power system-wide.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologypower outageelectricCook County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Verizon's Gadget Guy shows off tech for every member of the family
Consumer Reports: Is YouTube watching your kids?
Elon Musk: 12-minute trip to O'Hare possible within 3 years
Mayor to announce Elon Musk's company will build high speed rail to O'Hare
More Technology
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Heat wave continues Saturday
Thousands march in Loop to protest President Trump's immigration policy
Former driver charged in Hammond armored truck robbery
Boy, 14, shot to death in Washington Park
Elk Grove Village crash involving dump truck, 5 cars kills 1
LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
Police officer injured trying to recover stolen vehicle in Gresham
Comedian claims to have successfully prank called Trump
Show More
Thieves emptied the bank account of America's oldest living veteran
CTA installs new HD cameras at Red Line stations
Church school bus with teenagers on board catches fire on I-65
African dust could hit Chicago this weekend
More News