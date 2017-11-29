Do you have the newest Mac operating system? Anyone can hack you right now

Apple's High Sierra operating system is slick and fast -- but a flaw in its security is creating a huge problem that enables anyone, anywhere to hack you just by typing a single word.Security researchers disclosed a bug Tuesday that facilitates instant hacking by typing the word "root" as a username with a blank password. Once you click the unlock button two times -- you have instant access.This bug is dangerous because it allows any user anywhere to gain entrance to your files and your saved information on your computer.Experts are concerned that malware can gain root access this way and screw up computers in a royal way quicker than ever before.Cyber security expert Melody Moh, a professor at San Jose State University, called Apple's security flaw "mind blowing.""You can do anything and everything. You can delete that legitimate user's account, you can lock his account. You can access his bank, his email, Twitter, Facebook. Anything," said Moh.Apple unveiled High Sierra on Sept. 25.It came pre-installed on a handful of computer models.Customers at the Apple store in Los Gatos had mixed feelings about the flaw.Jonathan Knowles defended Apple saying, "Computers are super complex and you might look at something that seems dumb and we might find out later, well, not so dumb."Another customer was less understanding."I'm concerned about the fact that the tech companies are not thinking carefully about issues of security," said Ann Ravel.Apple released a statement on the issue, saying:Until the fix is ready, experts say Mac users should not leave their computers unattended.