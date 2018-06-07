TECHNOLOGY

Facebook made some private posts public for as many as 14M

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are demos of how to check your data, deactivate your account and delete your account. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.

The problem, which Facebook says it has fixed, is the latest privacy scandal for the world's largest social media company. The company said on Thursday the bug automatically suggested that users make new posts public, even if they had previously restricted to "friends only" or another private setting.

Erin Egan, Facebook's chief privacy officer, says the bug did not affect past posts. She added that Facebook is notifying users who posted publicly during the time the bug was active to review their posts.

The news follows a recent furor over Facebook's sharing of user data with device makers, including China's Huawei.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysocial mediau.s. & worldfacebookinternet
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook bug set 14 million users' sharing settings to public
Watch these kids struggle to use a VCR in honor of VCR Day
Locked out of Facebook page, Oak Forest man gets scammed by fake customer service number
Comcast landline outage affecting businesses across the country
More Technology
Top Stories
Man fatally shot by CPD officer in Bronzeville
Woman charged with murder, arson following fatal Rogers Park fire
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting that critically wounded ATF agent
2 CPS teachers removed from classrooms for alleged inappropriate behavior
Gwendolyn Brooks statue unveiled at namesake park in Kenwood
SNAKE! Man bitten by rattler's severed head
Police seek help to ID Baby June, found dead off Florida coast
Police: Principal physically assaulted by parents at school's Family Fun Day
Show More
Calif. mom, boyfriend sentenced in 8-year-old's torture killing
Teacher under fire for giving student 'Class Clown,' 'Most Talkative' awards
Tacos & free parking? Fake taco festival too good to be true
Suicide rates rising across country, CDC says
Quinn calls on Madigan to resign as party chairman over sexual harassment scandal
More News