Google, Fiat Chrysler team up for in-car technology

Google and Fiat Chrysler will team up to roll out new car technology, the companies announced Monday.Google's Android operating system will be incorporated into the automaker's Uconnect car infotainment technology.The technology will be shown off in a Chrysler 300 sedan at the Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas.Google Maps and Google Assistant will integrate with the car's technology, along with apps like Spotify and Pandora.Neither company has said when the technology will be put into production.