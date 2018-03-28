TECHNOLOGY

Facebook privacy settings overhaul: Here's what you need to know

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook has announced it is reorganizing its privacy settings in a way that it hopes will be easier to navigate. ''Good Morning America'' breaks down the changes. (Facebook.com)

Facebook has announced it is reorganizing its privacy settings on mobile devices in a way that it hopes will be easier to navigate.

The changes come after controversies about what information Facebook and third party apps collect and how that information is used.

"We've heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find and that we must do more to keep people informed," reads a company statement released on Wednesday by Facebook's privacy and legal team.

Rather than nearly 20 different pages, privacy settings on mobile will now be accessible from three consolidated locations: the Account Settings menu, Privacy Shortcuts page, and a new feature called Access Your Information. This last page will make it easier to find, download and delete data that has been collected, according to Facebook.

The company also promised changes to its policies that would increase transparency.

"We'll also update our data policy to better spell out what data we collect and how we use it," the statement reads.

If you'd prefer to change your settings on a desktop, use this guide.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyfacebook
TECHNOLOGY
Tips for protecting your privacy on Facebook
Apple unveils new iPad, pencil at Lane Tech HS
How to delete your Facebook and more
Apple to unveil new product at Lane Tech High School
More Technology
Top Stories
Mother charged after fatal Gary fire expected in court Wednesday
March Madness: Loyola getting ready to head to San Antonio for Final Four
Man, 34, charged with stealing ambulance outside St. Bernard Hospital
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $502M
Man arrested with arsenal claims he was on secret mission, police say
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson backs officer in LeGrier shooting
Human remains found believed to be missing actress, LAPD says
Arizona teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student
Show More
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
Chemical spill at medical clinic hospitalizes 15
See inside 'Harry Potter House' listed for $2.9M
Armed man with stolen SWAT armor may have traveled 1,900 miles
Chick-fil-A near Loyola offers free sandwich with 'secret' phrase
More News
Top Video
Niles street renamed in honor of Holocaust survivor
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
See inside 'Harry Potter House' listed for $2.9M
Armed man with stolen SWAT armor may have traveled 1,900 miles
More Video