  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President Obama's last news conference from the White House - 1:15 p.m.
TECHNOLOGY

Highly effective hacking scam targeting Gmail users

Gmail login page.

RALEIGH --
Security experts say a very convincing phishing scam targeting Gmail users is tricking even some who consider themselves to be tech-savvy.

In a blog post by Wordfence, the company said victims get an email to their account from someone who appears to be a known friend, company, or organization they belong to. The email includes links that, when clicked, open to a fake Gmail login page where users are asked to log in with their Gmail credentials.

The hackers then steal the victim's information.

Experts say you can protect yourself by always checking the location bar in your browser to make sure you're on the correct site before logging in.

Other protections like two factor authentication are also recommended.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologygooglehackingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Snapchat glasses land in Chicago
Backpage removes adult content, cites 'unconstitutional censorship'
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
Google, Fiat Chrysler team up for in-car technology
More Technology
Top Stories
Mother charged after girl, 5, accidentally shoots herself
Back-to-back shootings shake Mexico's tourism jewels
New photos show severity of machete attack that left woman with 46 cuts on head
Woman dies after silicone injection
Spokesman: George H.W. Bush admitted to ICU, wife Barbara Bush also hospitalized
H&R Block employee pistol-whipped by robber, police say
Teen kidnapped at birth speaks out: 'She will always be my mom'
Show More
Cat found shot with arrow through body
Aldermen want $17M in unclaimed property tax rebates to help stop violence
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Subway shop in Chatham
5th grader creates 'kill list' of fellow students; parents sign expulsion petition
Rolling Meadows resident sexually assaulted by man with knife, police say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
More Photos