iPhone glitch causes phone to keep shutting down

There is a consumer alert for iPhone users.Don't be surprised if you see your phone rebooting itself over and over.A software glitch caused problems all over the world starting Saturday.The bug is affecting phones that use Apps, with a notification feature such as workout or medical Apps.Apple has since released an update of its iOS 11 operating system.If you're experiencing problems after the update, Apple says you should go to "settings," turn off the notifications and install the update manually.