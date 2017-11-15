  • BREAKING NEWS ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump to talk about his trip to Asia at about 2:30PM
WINDY CITY LIVE

Kenmore's smart appliances on Amazon

EMBED </>More Videos

Kenmore's smart appliances are now available on Amazon. (WLS)

We have so many smart appliances these days - but did you know there is actually a smart washer and dryer.

Kenmore has come up with one that you can control from your smart phone. Want your wash finished when you get home? Just program it! Home, and don't want to walk over to it? Ask Alexa - she can start it!

Tom Park, President of Kenmore, Craftsman and Diehard stops by WCL to tell us all about the latest technology - AND clues us in to the fact you can now order these and other Kenmore appliances on Amazon! Get the same great service and set-up with the hassle free ordering Amazon has to offer. And you can even get them in 2 days!

Plus we are going Facebook Live immediately after the show - to give feedback and answer any questions you have. PLUS we are giving away the Smart washer and dryer that is on our set to one lucky person who is commenting and using the hashtag #KenmoreOnAmazon during our Facebook live!
Click here for more information on Kenmore products on Amazon
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyamazonappliancesWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
General Hospital's Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson
Ji's Disney cruise
Tips for keeping hair healthy, beautiful during winter
Chicago Music Series: Lil' Ed and The Blues Imperials
More Windy City LIVE
TECHNOLOGY
Consumer Reports: Photo printing services
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
Facebook asking for nude photos to protect users
Consumer Reports: Protect college students from identity theft
More Technology
Top Stories
Carjacking suspect killed, another critical after South Side chase ends in crash
Popular Lincoln Park restaurant robbed at gunpoint
Walmart cashier helps man struggling to count change
'Can you not?' LeBron James snubbed by subway rider
Riverside police: Man accused of driving while high on Xanax thought he was in Canada
House Dems introduce impeachment articles against Trump
CTA may offer rebates for not riding during peak hours
Navy Pier Flyover Project: Uninterrupted travel along Lakefront Trail in sight
Show More
Body of Red Bluff, Tehama County shooter's wife in found in home
Chicago dog gets 'sex-change' surgery to save its life
K9 honored with Purple Heart for bravery
PHOTOS: 40 dogs, 6 cats, 3 birds found living in 1 home
Mom, son stuck in Barbados over a week after cruise ship breaks down
More News
Top Video
I-Team: The Billion $$ Landlord$
Navy Pier Flyover Project: Uninterrupted travel along Lakefront Trail in sight
Chicago dog gets 'sex-change' surgery to save its life
CTA may offer rebates for not riding during peak hours
More Video