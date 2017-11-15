Kenmore's smart appliances on Amazon

We have so many smart appliances these days - but did you know there is actually a smart washer and dryer.Kenmore has come up with one that you can control from your smart phone. Want your wash finished when you get home? Just program it! Home, and don't want to walk over to it? Ask Alexa - she can start it!Tom Park, President of Kenmore, Craftsman and Diehard stops by WCL to tell us all about the latest technology - AND clues us in to the fact you can now order these and other Kenmore appliances on Amazon! Get the same great service and set-up with the hassle free ordering Amazon has to offer. And you can even get them in 2 days!Plus we are going Facebook Live immediately after the show - to give feedback and answer any questions you have. PLUS we are giving away the Smart washer and dryer that is on our set to one lucky person who is commenting and using the hashtag #KenmoreOnAmazon during our Facebook live!