New red iPhones released to help fund to fight AIDS

First it was rose gold, then it was matte black, and now it's vibrant red. Apple has announced the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus RED Special Edition phones.

CUPERTINO, Calif. --
First it was rose gold, then it was matte black, and now it's vibrant red. Apple has announced the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus RED Special Edition phones.


Apple says the devices are in recognition of more than 10 years of partnership between Apple and (RED) and will give customers "an unprecedented way to contribute to the Global Fund and bring the world a step closer to an AIDS-free generation."
Since it was founded in 2006, (RED) has generated more than $465 million for the Global Fund, with more than $130 million from Apple alone.

Apple unveiled new iPhones in partnership with (RED) in Cupertino, Calif. on Tuesday, March 2, 2017.


"Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today's lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can't wait to get it into customers' hands."

The special phones will be available to order online worldwide and in stores starting this Friday.

Click here to learn more about the announcement.
