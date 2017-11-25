TECHNOLOGY

Nintendo's Super NES Classic is back at Best Buy this Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Nintendo's Super NES Classic is back at Best Buy this Saturday. (Best Buy)

Still searching for one of the hottest gifts this holiday season?

Nintendo's hard-to-get Super NES Classic will be available at Best Buy stores on Saturday.

Be prepared to stand in line and fight crowds as Best Buy will be issuing tickets to customers before the store opens.

The retro game system will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one per customer.
Cyber Monday 2017 shopping guide
Planning some major online shopping on Monday? Use this guide to help you make your battle plan.

