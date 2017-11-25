Still searching for one of the hottest gifts this holiday season?
Nintendo's hard-to-get Super NES Classic will be available at Best Buy stores on Saturday.
Be prepared to stand in line and fight crowds as Best Buy will be issuing tickets to customers before the store opens.
The retro game system will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one per customer.
