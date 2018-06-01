EMOJIS

Gingers, rejoice! Redheaded emojis among new batch coming soon

EMBED </>More Videos

Redheads, leafy greens, a pirate flag and an abacus are among more than 160 new emojis coming soon to a device near you. (Shutterstock, Unicode)

Danny Clemens
Gingers, prepare to up your emoji game!

There will soon be more than 160 new emojis available, including a whole slew of redheads. In addition to the multicultural family of gingers, you'll also have the option to choose between several different hairstyles like curly hair, grey hair and even no hair.

As far as more traditional emoticons are concerned, you'll soon see a smiling face with three hearts, a partying face, a woozy face, a pleading face and dueling hot and cold faces.



Raccoons, llamas, hippos, kangaroos, peacocks, parrots, lobsters and mosquitos will join the animal kingdom of emojis, and mangos, leafy greens, bagels, salt and moon cake will be available on the emoji menu.

Other new additions include a pirate flag, a DNA helix, toilet paper, a sponge, an abacus, a jigsaw puzzle piece, a firecracker and a compass.

The Unicode Consortium, the organization that governs how text and other characters are rendered on computers, phones and other electronics, will officially introduce the new emojis when it releases the 11th version of Unicode standard on June 5.

The new emojis, though, won't appear on your phone automatically; it's still up to companies like Apple and Samsung to design their own versions of the emojis and roll them out to devices in the form of a software update.

According to emoji historian Jeremy Burge, it will likely take the rest of the year for all major tech companies to roll out the new set of emojis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysocietycellphoneemojisfun stuffbuzzworthyinternet
EMOJIS
More tech companies ditch handgun emoji for water gun
From service dogs to a prosthetic arm, Apple proposes 13 disability emojis
Razzie Awards name 'The Emoji Movie' worst film of 2017
Be careful what you emoji - it could land you in court
More emojis
TECHNOLOGY
FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware
VIDEO: How to reboot your router to avoid malware
Inbox flooded with 'privacy policy' emails? Thank the GDPR
This Day In History: The Brooklyn Bridge opens
More Technology
Top Stories
Friends: Body found in Chicago River is missing boater's
Body of missing 15-year-old girl found in East Garfield Park
Son-in-law denied bond in beating death of 82-year-old Chicago Heights woman
With top Chicago mob boss dead, Outfit looks for new blood
Former US Attorney voices support for Blagojevich
Group stole from Gold Coast store, pepper-sprayed security guard, police say
Officer gives abused puppy forever home
Chicago Tribune report finds 500 cases of sexual abuse, rape in CPS schools over 10 years
Show More
Car stolen from Berwyn dealership found torched
Young Women's Leadership Charter School celebrates 100 percent graduation, college acceptance
Trump says summit with Kim is back on
Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway
Decomposed body found in Chicago River
More News