TECHNOLOGY

Samsung: Note 7 battery design, manufacturing caused fires

In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, a woman walks by an advertisement of Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 smartphone at the company's showroom in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Elect

SEOUL, South Korea --
Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday that problems with the design and manufacturing of batteries in its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones caused them to overheat and burst into fire.

The announcement of results from the company's investigation into one of its worst product fiascos comes three months after the flagship phone was discontinued.

Seven-hundred researchers and engineers tested more than 200,000 devices and more than 30,000 batteries and replicated what happened with the Note 7 phones, the world's biggest smartphone maker said in a statement.

Samsung faulted design and manufacturing errors in two different battery types by two different manufacturers.

A highly technical explanation of the various problems boiled down to the relatively large batteries not fitting well into the phones, and not enough insulating material inside.

U.S. companies UL and Exponent examined the batteries and the German company TUV Rheinland analyzed the supply chain as part of the latest investigation, Samsung said.

Though it faulted batteries from its suppliers, the company said it was "taking responsibility for our failure to ultimately identify and verify the issues arising out of the battery design and manufacturing process."

The company has recalled 3.06 million Note 7 phones. The recalls began in September after reports the phones were overheating and catching fire. Samsung blamed a flaw in lithium batteries from one of its two suppliers.

New Note 7s with different batteries issued as replacements also caught fire. So Samsung permanently dropped the premium phone in October. It estimates the problems will cost it at least $5.3 billion through early 2017.

Samsung has taken heat for its handling of the recall and its hasty, apparently incomplete initial investigation into what went wrong.

The company has said it is planning the release of its next generation Galaxy phones. To do so, it needed to definitively resolve the mystery over the Note 7.
Related Topics:
technologysamsungu.s. & worldcellphone
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
ABC 7 Chicago now available on Amazon Fire TV
Highly effective hacking scam targeting Gmail users
Snapchat glasses land in Chicago
Backpage removes adult content, cites 'unconstitutional censorship'
More Technology
Top Stories
United Airlines lifts nationwide ground stop
Chicago twins hold key to case against drug lord El Chapo
Kellyanne Conway 'Didn't See the Point' to Women's March on Washington
4 shot outside West Englewood store
2 men rescued from Antioch lake
1 dead, multiple injured San Antonio shopping mall shooting
Memorial details released for Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash
Show More
Police dog shot in Gary released from hospital
94-year-old WWII veteran honored after attack outside her Chicago home
Sierra Nevada brewery issues 36-state recall of select beers
Taraji Henson gives away free tickets to 'Hidden Figures' showing in Chicago
3 charged after melee at Naperville bar
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos