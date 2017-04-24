TECHNOLOGY

Samsung's S8 phones more prone to screen cracks, tests find

Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung's mobile communications business, shows the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus during a news conference on March 29, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK --
Samsung's latest phones feature big wraparound screens and lots of glass. They also appear to break more easily, according to tests run by SquareTrade, a company that sells gadget-repair plans.

The nearly all-glass design of Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus makes them beautiful, SquareTrade said, but also "extremely susceptible to cracking when dropped from any angle."

Samsung had no comment.

The new phones have received positive reviews from The Associated Press and other outlets. Samsung says advanced orders for the S8 were 30 percent higher than that for the Galaxy S7 phones. The company didn't release specific figures. The S8 starts at $750, which is about $100 higher than the S7.

SquareTrade said Monday that cracks appeared on screens of both the S8 and S8 Plus after just one face-down drop onto a sidewalk from six feet. The phones had similar problems when dropped on the backs and sides.

Unsurprisingly, both models did well in water-drop tests. The phones had some audio distortion, but that is typical and temporary. The S8 has water-resistance features.

SquareTrade didn't test the phones' battery, the source of problems that led to a recall of Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 phone.
Related Topics:
technologytechnologysamsungtestsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Are your headphones spying on you?
New 'textalyzer' tech could tell police if texts contributed to crash
AT&T could stop offering landlines in parts of Illinois
Wet-phone-in-rice trick ends in 2nd-degree burns
More Technology
Top Stories
Former President Obama speaks at U of C
Erin Moran autopsy reveals likely cause of death
Missing 24-year-old Elmhurst man found dead in quarry
Twins with different skin tones celebrate 1st birthday
Shot fired during Lincoln Park store robbery
Airport police records, recordings show United passenger as 'aggressive,' 'combative'
Meeting on planned gun range, adjacent bar expected to draw crowd
Show More
Calif. toddler being treated for 'childhood Alzheimer's' in Chicago
Portillo's offering heart-shaped chocolate cake for Mother's Day
7 dead, 31 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
22 arrested, 50 lbs. of marijuana seized in 'pot party' raid
Girl, 8, fights off man in attempted kidnapping
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos