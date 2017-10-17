HALLOWEEN

Sassy Siri can help you choose a Halloween costume

EMBED </>More Videos

Siri has some great Halloween costume ideas. (CCG)

Still haven't decided on the perfect costume for Halloween? Siri can help with that.

When you ask Siri what to wear for Halloween, Apple's virtual assistant offers several humorous suggestions ranging from "Get some teeny, tiny tool belts and go as a quantum mechanic" to "Plankton."

Siri also offers funny responses when you ask her math questions and request her to beat box.
