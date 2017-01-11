CHICAGO (WLS) --Snapchat's "Spectacles" were available for sale at Lincoln Park Zoo Wednesday morning.
A Snapbot vending machine was set up near one of the exhibits, where you can buy a pair for around $130 until they sell out.
The glasses take shareable 10-second 360-degree videos through tapping a button on the frames.
Snapchat announces Snapbot vending machine locations on its website 24 hours before they appear.
The last time the vending machines were in town - at Dave & Busters in suburban Orland Park - the shades were snapped up in just a few hours.