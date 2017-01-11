  • BREAKING NEWS ABC News Special Report: Trump holds 1st news conference since winning 2016 election... NOW
Snapchat glasses land at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo

Snapchat's "Spectacles" were available for sale at Lincoln Park Zoo Wednesday morning. (@Spectacles/Twitter)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Snapchat's "Spectacles" were available for sale at Lincoln Park Zoo Wednesday morning.

A Snapbot vending machine was set up near one of the exhibits, where you can buy a pair for around $130 until they sell out.

The glasses take shareable 10-second 360-degree videos through tapping a button on the frames.

Snapchat announces Snapbot vending machine locations on its website 24 hours before they appear.

The last time the vending machines were in town - at Dave & Busters in suburban Orland Park - the shades were snapped up in just a few hours.
Related Topics:
technologytechnologysnapchatChicagoLincoln Park
