Tips for protecting your privacy on Facebook

Facebook's privacy scandal has a lot of people asking what they should do about their Facebook pages. (WLS)

Steve Bernas with the Better Business Bureau stopped by ABC7 with some tips for protecting your privacy.

Bernas said to be careful with quizzes on Facebook and other social media sites.

"That really where they are getting this information from. You have to protect your data as much as possible. Don't give out your personal information or your habits to people you don't know," Bernas said.

