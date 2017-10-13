TECHNOLOGY

Twitter turns over 'handles' of 201 Russia-linked accounts

(Shutterstock)

MENLO PARK, Calif. --
Twitter has handed over to Senate investigators the profile names, or "handles," of 201 accounts linked to Russian attempts at influencing the 2016 presidential election. The company has stepped up its efforts to cooperate with investigators after it was criticized for not taking congressional probes seriously enough.

The handover occurred this week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly about it.

What remains unclear is whether posts associated with those accounts have been deleted from Twitter's servers. Politico reported on Friday that the company had deleted the tweets in line with its privacy policy. Twitter had no comment on that report.

Twitter is set to appear Nov. 1 before the Senate intelligence committee. Facebook and Google have also been invited to testify.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologytwitterrussiadonald trumpu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Google admits its new smart speaker was eavesdropping on users
Netflix raising prices for most popular plan
AIM shutting down after 20 years
Yahoo breach hacked every single account - 3 billion in all
More Technology
Top Stories
Cubs advance to NLCS 2017, beat Nationals 9-8 in Game 5
Family of Tinley Park crash victim stunned, heartbroken
Dozens of seniors may have been left by staff at burning senior living center
2 employees killed in foiled North Carolina prison break
Illinois joins 18 other states suing over Trump's health care order
Exclusive look at Army relief operations in Puerto Rico
Lake County Republicans raffle off guns at fundraiser
Loop high rise reopened after chemical spill
Show More
Police: 10-year-old Aurora boy mauled by dogs
New Orleans police officer killed in ambush
New mom found dead days after accusing boyfriend of assault
Boy killed in 1992 Cabrini Green shooting remembered
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
More Photos