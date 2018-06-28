Verizon's Gadget Guy shows off tech for every member of the family

Verizon's current Gadget Guy Steve Van Dinter stopped by Windy City Live to talk about hot summer tech and some of Verizon's new unlimited plans that let customers mix and match to make sure everyone only pays for the unlimited plan they need.
The featured products on the show were:
For Mom:
Google Pixelbook $999.99: The ultimate business travel companion.
Fossil Q Accomplice Hybrid Watch $89.99: Function meets fashion.
For Dad:
Google Pixel 2 XL $35.41/mo: Lets users create new memories with an amazing camera
Lifeprint Photo Printer $129.99: Because your photos deserve to be on display.
For Teens:
Samsung S9 Plus $38.74/mo: Video never looked so good.
LG TONE PRO Headset $69.99: Streaming in style.
