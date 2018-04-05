FACEBOOK

Facebook will soon tell you if your data was 'improperly shared' with Cambridge Analytica

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook is making changes to its privacy practices in light of the Cambridge Analytica allegations. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
MENLO PARK, Calif. --
Facebook is making sweeping privacy updates following the Cambridge Analytica scandal and will soon disclose to users if their data was shared with the embattled data firm.

On Monday, April 9, the social network will add a link to the top of each user's news feed letting them know whether or not their information may have been "improperly shared" with Cambridge Analytica, which allegedly misused user data obtained through a third-party quiz app. The company, which worked with President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, reportedly used that information to build psychological profiles used to target voters with ads.

According to chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer, Facebook estimates that Cambridge Analytica's practices impacted 87 million users, a figure that has risen several times since news of the scandal first broke. The majority of the impacted users are in the United States.

Cambridge Analytica has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

As part of that April 9 disclosure, Facebook will show users the third-party apps they have authorized to use their information and provide the option to de-authorize apps they no longer wish to have access.

Facebook is also cutting back what information is shared with third parties through Facebook events, groups and pages as well as updating login, search and account recovery procedures as they relate to third-party apps. A full list of changes can be found on Facebook's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysocial mediafacebookinternet2016 electionsecurity
FACEBOOK
Facebook: Cambridge Analytica may have had data on 87M people
Snapchat takes dig at Facebook with Russian profile filter
Can Facebook guess your political affiliation? Probably.
Navigating Facebook's new privacy settings
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook: Cambridge Analytica may have had data on 87M people
Motorola marks 45 years of mobile phone calls
Panera reportedly exposed customer's information for 8 months
Chinese space station Tiangong 1 mostly burned up upon atmosphere re-entry
More Technology
Top Stories
Woman inside car wounded in Mag Mile shooting
91-year-old Oak Brook man wins $1 million Powerball prize
U of C student shot by campus police charged
Fans could see some flurries during White Sox Home Opener
Surgeon general urges Americans to carry opioid overdose antidote
Body of missing CDC worker found nearly 2 months after disappearance
2 dead, 2 injured in South Austin fire
Joel Quenneville, Stan Bowman coming back to Blackhawks
Show More
Bleeding from synthetic marijuana up to 81 cases in Illinois
Gov. Rauner donates 'Godfather' papers to alma mater Dartmouth
Yogurt company hiring 'flavor finders' to travel, eat
Girl, 16, missing from Humboldt Park
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested in Riverside, police say
More News