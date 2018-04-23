Teen accused of making online threats against Naperville school

A teenager is accused of making threats against a Naperville high school online. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
A teenager has been accused of threatening gun violence against Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville.

Samuel Rogers, 18, allegedly threatened gun violence against the school and a faculty member on social media.

The post was allegedly made on Friday. A Naperville resident saw the post Sunday and reported it to police, who arrested Rogers the same day.

Parents said they were alerted to the incident by robocall.

In a statement, Indian Prairie School District 204 said that Rogers will not return to the district. Rogers faces felony charges.
