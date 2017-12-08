Teen charged in Facebook Live beating pleads to hate crime

Brittany Covington (Chicago Police Dept.)

CHICAGO --
A Chicago woman involved in a beating of a mentally disabled man that was shown on Facebook Live has pleaded guilty to a hate crime and been placed on probation for four years.

Nineteen-year-old Brittany Covington entered her plea Friday in a case that received national attention because it involved a white victim and four blacks who taunted him with profanities against white people and now-President Donald Trump.

4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
Four people were in custody Wednesday night after Chicago police discovered an apparent torture video.

Covington has been in jail since January when the video, which she narrated, surfaced. Her three co-defendants remain in custody and their cases are pending.

Hate crime charges filed against 4 in Facebook Live torture case
Four people are facing hate crime, kidnapping and other charges in connection with the brutal torture of an 18-year-old man with special needs that was streamed live on Facebook.

In exchange for pleading guilty to committing a hate crime, aggravated battery and intimidation, prosecutors dropped a kidnapping charge and others.

The judge ordered Covington to not use social media for four years. She also must perform 200 hours of community service.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
torturefacebook liveassaulthate crimeChicagoLawndale
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Attorney: Death threat made to Facebook Live torture suspects
Judge denies bail for 4 Facebook Live torture suspects
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in Facebook Live torture case
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
Top Stories
Fire breaks out in Bridgeport building under construction
Forrest Claypool resigns as CPS CEO
Anchor responds to racist email on air
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
Commission approves plan to better distribute jet noise from O'Hare
4 thefts reported in 2 days at or near Kenwood gas station
Police: New Mexico school shooter caught attention of FBI over a year ago
Man charged in woman's death, baby found home alone miles away
Show More
Settlement reached in 'code of silence' wrongful death lawsuit
Most humans believe in alien life, study claims
Father of 4 missing 3 days since trying to sell his car
George Papadopoulos' fiancee: He's a patriot, not a Trump campaign coffee boy
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
Southern food inspired by Mississippi Delta in Wicker Park
Lost dog dodges Chicago traffic, finds her way to doggie daycare
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
More Photos