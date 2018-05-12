  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Teen charged in fatal shooting of Indiana 11-year-old

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting death of 11-year-old David Anderson in East Chicago. (WLS)

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. --
Authorities say a 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting an 11-year-old northwestern Indiana boy.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says the East Chicago youth was taken into custody Friday morning during a raid at a home. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the suspect was being held Friday afternoon at the East Chicago Police Department.

David L. Anderson of East Chicago died Sunday at a Chicago hospital from a gunshot wound to the head. Witnesses told police that two youths were fighting the previous evening at a park when a gunshot rang out and Anderson fell to the ground. Police have said Anderson was standing behind one of the fighting youths.

Monday night his closest family released balloons in his memory and chanted, "LLD!" which means "Long Live David."

"David was a great child. All he wanted to do was play basketball," his mother Latanya Anderson said.

Basketball was pretty much his entire life.

"School, basketball, afterschool basketball... that's it, that's all he did," said his brother Edward Owens.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
