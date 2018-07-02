Teen charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old at Uptown pool

Chicago police said a 14-year-old boy was charged with sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl at a public pool in the city's Uptown neighborhood.

Police said the incident occurred last Wednesday at the Uplift Community High School pool. Police said the teen followed the girl into a locker room and sexually abused her, causing minor injuries. The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for treatment.

The boy has been charged as a juvenile with criminal sexual abuse.

The Chicago Park District released a statement, saying, "The Chicago Park District staffs the pool at Uplift High School during the summer. The pool staff received a report of assault and immediately notified the Chicago Police Department."
