A teenager convicted of killing a 14-year-old in Chicago learns her fate Wednesday.Endia Martin's killer has been in custody since the 2014 shooting. Martin was only 14 when she and a group of friends were attacked by another girl.The teen, who's now 18, pleaded guilty in January. ABC7 is not naming her because she was charged as a juvenile.The girl could get parole next year when she turns 19 or spend another three years in custody.