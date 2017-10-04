A high school student was killed and another is recovering Wednesday morning after a serious crash in unincorporated Elburn.Chopper 7HD was over the scene on Main Street Tuesday. Police said a Mazda 6, which was barely recognizable, crashed head-on into a Jeep, causing it to burst into flames.Tyler Hammer, 17, and Nathan Kok, 16, were in the Mazda. Kok was a passenger. He did not survive. Good Samaritans were able to rescue Hammer and the driver of the Jeep, police said."It was pretty chaotic. The fact that these people stopped to help until emergency responders got there... Like I said, we're not talking about a city here. To see those people out there - that was an outstanding job," said Lieutenant Pat Gengler, Kane County Sheriff's Department.Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. They said the two students were heading home from a golf tournament when the collision occurred.