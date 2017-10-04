16-year-old boy killed in fiery, head-on crash near Elburn

UNINCORPORATED ELBURN, Ill. (WLS) --
A high school student was killed and another is recovering Wednesday morning after a serious crash in unincorporated Elburn.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene on Main Street Tuesday. Police said a Mazda 6, which was barely recognizable, crashed head-on into a Jeep, causing it to burst into flames.

Tyler Hammer, 17, and Nathan Kok, 16, were in the Mazda. Kok was a passenger. He did not survive. Good Samaritans were able to rescue Hammer and the driver of the Jeep, police said.

"It was pretty chaotic. The fact that these people stopped to help until emergency responders got there... Like I said, we're not talking about a city here. To see those people out there - that was an outstanding job," said Lieutenant Pat Gengler, Kane County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. They said the two students were heading home from a golf tournament when the collision occurred.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car firecar crashteen killedElburnKane County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend returns to US for questioning
Sisters: Marilou Danley was sent away by Vegas shooter
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend tells family she has 'clean conscience'
Suspect in scholar's disappearance charged with kidnapping
Bryan Bickell to retire from NHL as Chicago Blackhawk
Chicago firefighters, paramedics head to Puerto Rico
Jason Aldean cancels shows out of respect for Las Vegas victims
Video shows Las Vegas shooter's hotel room
Show More
Las Vegas survivor held stranger for hours
Vigil held for woman killed in high-speed Wheaton crash
2 juveniles charged in beating of teen after football game in NW Indiana
Las Vegas shooting: White Sox prospect's sister dies in massacre
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos