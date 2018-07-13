Babysitting teens accused of abusing 1-year-old, taunting her with Taser

Snapchat video shows three babysitting teens abusing a 1-year-old child and terrorizing her with a taser. (KTRK)

CONWAY, Arkansas --
An Arkansas mother is distraught after the teens that were supposed to watch her daughter instead slapped and tormented her. They recorded the abuse and shared it on social media.

Elyssia Watkins is still trying to comprehend what happened to her 1-year-old daughter.

"I couldn't even stay at work today," Watkins told KARK-TV. "Just keep thinking about it."

Conway police arrested three babysitting teens after the Snapchat video surfaced Monday. The video showed one of the teens pretending to poke the toddler with a taser.

The child can be seen screaming with her arms stretched out looking for help.

In another video, a teen can be seen doing the toddler's hair then slapping the child in the back of the head.

Both videos are followed by laughter and covered with laughing emojis.

"Why do they think it's a laughing matter?" Watkins said.

She learned about the abuse after a friend showed her the video.

"They do need to go to jail," Watkins added.
