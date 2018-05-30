Tennessee sheriff's deputy fatally shot; suspect at large

NEW PICTURE: Here's a more recent photograph of Steven Wiggins, from a 2017 arrest in Williamson County. pic.twitter.com/qDSMgKBNMN — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 30, 2018

Tennessee authorities say a sheriff's deputy has been fatally shot and a suspect believed to be "armed and dangerous" is still at large.A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman told news outlets the suspect was involved in an altercation with the Dickson County deputy early Wednesday after a vehicle was reported stolen.A police source told WKRN-TV that the deputy tried to stop a driver with an expired tag around 7 a.m.. A short chase took place and then shots were exchanged.The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Steven Wiggins, who is described as a white male with balding brown hair.