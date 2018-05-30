Tennessee sheriff's deputy fatally shot; suspect at large

Steven Wiggins (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

DICKSON, Tenn. --
Tennessee authorities say a sheriff's deputy has been fatally shot and a suspect believed to be "armed and dangerous" is still at large.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman told news outlets the suspect was involved in an altercation with the Dickson County deputy early Wednesday after a vehicle was reported stolen.

A police source told WKRN-TV that the deputy tried to stop a driver with an expired tag around 7 a.m.. A short chase took place and then shots were exchanged.

The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Steven Wiggins, who is described as a white male with balding brown hair.

