Authorities said a gunman wearing black tactical gear walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs at around 11: 20 a.m. and began shooting. The victims ages range between 5 years old and 70 years old, authorities said.
Police said after he opened fire inside the church, the gunman, identified as Devin P. Kelley, of New Braunfels, Texas, exited the church and dropped his assault-type rifle on the ground. A local citizen grabbed that rifle and fired at Kelley, authorities said. Police found Kelley dead in his car, and are not sure if he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was shot by the citizen.
Kelley was in the Air Force, serving in logistics readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge in 2015, according to an Air Force spokesperson. His job responsible for moving passengers, cargo and personal property in military transportation.
The Air Force said Kelley was court-martialed in 2012 for two counts of assaulting his spouse and child. He received a bad conduct discharge, confinement for 12 months and a reduction to grade E-1.
Local records of an August traffic ticket issued in New Braunfels, Texas, for an expired registration and not having auto insurance give a birthdate that would make him 26 years old.
At the address listed for Kelley in New Braunfels, two sheriff's vans were parked outside and police officers stood at the gate of a cattle fence surrounding the property. Law enforcement officials gathered at the property declined to comment on why they were there. Several messages left for his relatives went unreturned.
Neighbors said that they heard intense gunfire coming from the direction of the address listed for Kelley in recent days.
"It's really loud. At first I thought someone was blasting," said Ryan Albers, 16, who lives across the road. "It had to be coming from somewhere pretty close. It was definitely not just a shotgun or someone hunting. It was someone using automatic weapon fire."
Authorities are looking at Kelley's social media accounts for any clues, and said he had recently posted an AR-15 style-looking gun on his Facebook page.
Federal law enforcement swarmed the small community 30 miles southeast of San Antonio after the attack to offer assistance, including ATF investigators and members of the FBI's evidence collection team.
Among those killed was the 14-year-old daughter of the church's pastor and his wife. Sherri Pomeroy said in a text message to the AP that she and her husband were out of town when the attack occurred, but they lost their daughter "and many friends." She said she and her husband, Frank Pomeroy, were trying to get home. The text was in response to an interview request sent to a phone number linked in online records to her husband, pastor Frank Pomeroy.
The wounded were taken to hospitals. Video on KSAT television showed first responders taking a stretcher from the church to a waiting AirLife helicopter. Some victims were taken by medical helicopter to the Brooke Army Medical Center, the station said.
"THEY WOULDN'T HAVE HAD ANYWHERE TO GO"
A teenager says the layout of the Texas church would have made it difficult for congregants to flee a shooter who came in the front door.
Sixteen-year-old Hunter Green was at a vigil near the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday evening. He described the church as having only small exits on the side and in the back. If a gunman came in the front door, Green says "they wouldn't have had anywhere to go."
He says he attends the church with his girlfriend but they skipped the morning service after a late date night. He adds that both got frantic phone calls from people asking if they were OK.
Green says "we just missed it. It should have been me."
Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement:
"While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act. I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss."
President Donald Trump says the shooting was an "act of evil" and promised his administration's full support to the investigation.
Speaking to U.S. and Japanese business leaders in Tokyo on Monday during his Asian trip, Trump expressed his sorrow over what he called a "horrific shooting" at a "place of sacred worship."
Trump said that "our hearts are broken but in dark times - and these are dark times - such as these, Americans do what they do best." He said Americans will pull together to help the suffering and he pledged to continue monitoring the investigation during his lengthy Asian tour.
