Texas church shooting: Gunman checked each aisle, shot babies at point-blank range

The gunman who killed 26 people at a small-town Texas church went aisle to aisle looking for victims and shot crying babies at point-blank range, a couple who survived the attack said.Meanwhile, investigators continued analyzing the gruesome crime scene Tuesday and tried to gain access to the shooter's cellphone, a longstanding challenge for the FBI in thousands of previous cases.Rosanne Solis and Joaquin Ramirez were sitting near the entrance to the First Baptist Church on Sunday when they heard what sounded like firecrackers and realized someone was shooting at the tiny wood-frame building.In an interview with San Antonio television station KSAT, Solis said congregants began screaming and dropped to the floor. She could see bullets flying into the carpet and fellow worshippers falling down, bloodied, after getting hit.For a moment, the attack seemed to stop, and worshippers thought that police had arrived to confront the gunman. But then he entered the church and resumed "shooting hard" at helpless families, Solis said.The gunman checked each aisle for more victims, including babies who cried out amid the noise and smoke, Ramirez said.The couple survived by huddling close to the ground and playing dead. Solis was shot in the arm. Ramirez was hit by shrapnel."The lord saved me because I know it was my last day," Solis told the station.Authorities aimed to conclude the crime-scene investigation at the church by Wednesday evening. Investigators have no reason to believe anyone conspired with Kelley, who acted alone, said Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin.Martin repeated earlier statements that the shooting appeared to stem from a domestic dispute involving Kelley and his mother-in-law, who sometimes attended services at the church but was not present on Sunday."We don't know what he was thinking or what was in his mind," Martin said. "There was conflict. He was upset with the mother in law."The gunman's phone was flown to an FBI lab for analysis, but agents have yet to access it, said Christopher Combs, who is in charge of the agency's San Antonio division.The inability to access the shooter's phone highlights a longstanding frustration of the FBI, which said it has been unable to retrieve data from half the mobile devices it tried to access in less than a year.Director Christopher Wray said last month that in the first 11 months of the fiscal year, agents were unable to access the content inside more than 6,900 mobile devices, an issue he said stymies investigations.The FBI and other law enforcement officials have long complained about being unable to unlock and recover evidence from cellphones and other devices seized from suspects even if they have a warrant. Technology companies have refused to help, insisting they must protect customers' digital privacy.The long-simmering debate was on display in 2016, when the Justice Department tried to force Apple to unlock an encrypted cellphone used by a gunman in a terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California. The department eventually relented after the FBI said it paid an unidentified vendor who provided a tool to unlock the phone and no longer needed Apple's assistance, avoiding a court showdown.The Justice Department under President Donald Trump has suggested it will be aggressive in seeking access to encrypted information from technology companies. But in a recent speech, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein stopped short of saying exactly what action it might take.Kelley had a history of domestic violence that spanned years before the attack and was able buy weapons because the Air Force did not submit his criminal history from his time in the military to the FBI, as required by military rules.If Kelley's past offenses had been properly shared, they would have prevented him from buying a gun, the Air Force acknowledged Monday.Investigators also revealed that Kelley had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, a member of the church, before the attack, and that sheriff's deputies had responded to a domestic violence call in 2014 at his home involving a girlfriend who became his second wife.Later that year, he was formally ousted from the Air Force for a 2012 assault on his ex-wife in which he choked her and struck her son hard enough to fracture his skull.At a news conference in South Korea, President Donald Trump was asked if he would support "extreme vetting" for gun purchases in the same way he has called for "extreme vetting" for people entering the country. Trump responded by saying stricter gun control measures might have led to more deaths in the shooting because a bystander who shot at the gunman would not have been armed."If he didn't have a gun, instead of having 26 dead, you would have had hundreds more dead," Trump said.Investigators collected at least 15 empty magazines that held 30 rounds each at the scene, suggesting the assailant fired at least 450 rounds. About 20 people were wounded.Based on evidence at the scene, investigators believe Kelley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was chased by bystanders, one of whom was armed, and crashed his car.While in the military, Kelley served in logistics readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his 2014 discharge, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said.He was discharged for the assault involving his previous wife and her child and had served a year of confinement after a court-martial. Under Pentagon rules, information about convictions of military personnel for crimes such as assault should be submitted to the FBI's Criminal Justice Investigation Services Division.Stefanek said the service is launching a review of its handling of the case and taking a comprehensive look at its databases to ensure other cases have been reported correctly.A few months before he received the bad-conduct discharge, sheriff's deputies went to his home to check out the domestic violence complaint involving him and his then-girlfriend. People in the house said there was no problem, and no arrests were made. Kelley married the girlfriend two months later.Kelley lived in New Braunfels, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of the church, and had recently started a job as an unarmed security guard at a nearby resort.As usual, John Holcombe posted his Sunday school lesson online a day ahead. It was about an Old Testament miracle.Holcombe was expecting a small miracle of his own. His wife, a widow and mother of five, was pregnant with their first child. But the following morning, his family would bear an unspeakable burden: nearly a third of the fatalities in Texas' worst mass shooting.The massacre inside their church in the tiny Texas town of Sutherland Springs spared Holcombe's life, but not the lives of his wife, three of her children, his parents, a brother and a toddler niece.They were among 26 people fatally shot during the shooting rampage Sunday that also killed several members of at least one other extended family, a couple visiting for the first time, the pastor's teenage daughter and other churchgoers. Investigators said the victims ranged in age from 18 months old to 77 years old. Hundreds of shell casings and 15 magazines that hold 30 rounds were found at the church, authorities said.Holcombe and his 36-year-old wife, Crystal, had recently married, said Julius Kepper, who lives about two blocks from the church."She was starting her life all over again," he told The Associated Press. "That's a crying shame."Holcombe suffered shrapnel wounds and Crystal's youngest child, Evelyn, was grazed by bullets but both were discharged from the hospital on Monday, Crystal's aunt, Michele Hill, told the AP. Crystal's eldest child, Phillip, had stayed home from church that day, Hill said. She added that Crystal was due in early April."They had actually just found out. They didn't think it was possible so this was just a miracle baby," Hill said.Michael Ward rushed to the church after he was abruptly awoken by his wife, Leslie, when she heard a peal of gunfire from that direction as she set up a yard sale. Ward told The Dallas Morning News he found and carried out his 5-year-old nephew, Ryland, who had four gunshot wounds.The boy was flown to University Hospital in nearby San Antonio, but the child's mother and two of his sisters were killed. On Monday, the yard sale was still set up, with clothes laid out or hung on plastic racks, along with kitchen items. No one was there.Another victim was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle Pomeroy. Her parents were both out of town during the shootings, which also wounded about 20 people. Another young victim was 16-year-old Hailey Krueger, the church and family members confirmed on social media.Investigators said the gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, had recently sent threatening texts to his mother-in-law, a member of the church, and the shooting appears to have been driven by domestic tensions.Kelley was formally ousted from the Air Force for a 2012 assault on his ex-wife. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday after he was chased by two community members and crashed his vehicle.Kelley's mother-in-law wasn't at the church Sunday. But his wife's grandmother, 71-year-old Lula Woicinski White, was attending the service and died in the shooting, according to family members. Her stated occupation on Facebook: doing whatever was needed at the church.Karen and Scott Marshall had recently retired to Texas from Pennsylvania and were visiting the church for the first time when they were killed, Scott's father, Robert Marshall, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He said Karen Marshall had returned to Texas after finishing an assignment at Maryland's Andrews Air Force Base, while her husband, an Air Force retiree, had been working as a civilian contractor and mechanic at Lackland Air Force Base, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Sutherland Springs.Evangelina Santos said she had been waiting to hear if her much-loved brother and sister-in-law were among those who were injured but survived the attack. She told Univision that 51-year-old Richard Rodriguez - always the center of attention - and his wife, Theresa Rodriguez, were members of the First Baptist Church."They told us many were hurt," Santos said in a tearful interview. "I was hoping to God that they were among them, that they were only hurt, not dead. But at 11 p.m., they gave us the news."Crystal Holcombe was an industrious mother who studied karate, loved to bake and raised goats. Images she posted last month showed her 11-year-old daughter Emily placing third in a county archery competition, while others showed her children standing behind cookies and cakes they'd made for a bake sale. Emily was among the children killed Sunday.Wilson County sheriff's deputies were posted outside the Holcombes' home, which is across a dusty two-lane road from grazing cattle. It's a short drive from First Baptist Church.It's also close to the Wards' home, where an American flag has been mounted on the fence upside down since the shootings in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, an apparent memorial to the 58 victims of that attack, according to neighbors.The shooter's name went unspoken at a news conference on the killings at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and authorities there said they intend to keep refraining from saying it."We do not want to glorify him and what he has done," Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin said at the Monday briefing.FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs agreed, saying "we don't talk about the shooter" in the hope that it "doesn't encourage other people to do horrific acts."That choice reflects a larger movement of authorities, victims' families and academics who want to deny to mass killers the fame they often seek, and to keep from inspiring the next one.The message: Don't hide information, but don't hype it. Report the name of a shooter when it's first released, then leave it out.The movement was created by No Notoriety, a group at the forefront of the effort that focuses on spreading simple, meme-friendly ideas."Stop making rampage mass murderers famous," read a post on Facebook and Twitter, along with a blotted out photo of the Texas shooter, who killed 26 people."Focus on victims and heroes - not their killers!" one popular post said.Caren and Tom Teves, whose son, Alex, was killed while shielding his girlfriend in the 2012 shooting in Aurora, Colorado, started the group. They were driven to act by feelings of disgust, but found common cause with experts.While the immediate provocations for shooters differ - authorities in Texas said the shooting may have been prompted by a domestic violence situation - most seek the same kind of attention.Zeynep Tufekci, a professor at the University of North Carolina who studies the social effects of technology, said evidence shows that future mass shooters were carefully watching coverage of the most recent attacks.She has repeatedly urged - both online and in op-eds - that outlets should avoid repetition of the killer's name and face and steer clear of step-by-step discussions of their methods."It's past time that we considered less sensationalist ways of covering mass shootings, and reported such grim news without plastering the killer's name and face everywhere," Tufekci told The Associated Press in an email.Tufekci said media outlets already are cautious in what they report about suicides for fear of inspiring copycats, and doing the same for mass shooters would be "just sound editorial policy, not censorship."The policy of The Associated Press is to use the name of the alleged perpetrator as provided by police or other authorities.The AP does have guidelines for withholding names and images in other cases, however, including those of people who say they have been sexually assaulted or subjected to extreme abuse.