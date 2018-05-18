Santa Fe High School shooting victims identified

Chris Stone was among 10 people killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas --
A substitute teacher who relatives say had a "lust for life" is among the first confirmed victims of Friday's mass shooting at a Texas high school. .

In all, 10 people were killed and 10 were injured in the shooting that occurred between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Among those injured include a school resource officer and a sophomore baseball player.

Here are some of their stories:

CYNTHIA TISDALE

Family members confirmed that substitute teacher Cynthia Tisdale was among the victims killed in the shooting.

Tisdale's niece, Leia Olinde, said Tisdale was like a mother to her and helped her shop for wedding dresses last year.

"She helped me put it on, she helped fix my hair," Olinde said through tears.

"She was wonderful. She was just so loving," said Olinde, 25. "I've never met a woman who loved her family so much.

She said Tisdale was married to her husband for close to 40 years and that the two had three children and eight grandchildren.

Tisdale's house was the center for family gatherings, and she loved cooking Thanksgiving dinner and decorating her house, Olinde said.

Olinde's fiance, Eric Sanders, said of Tisdale that "words don't explain her lust for life and the joy she got from helping people."

Tisdale's husband told Eyewitness News Friday evening that "he killed her. She's gone."
PHOTO: Chris Stone among victims confirmed dead



The Pakistan Embassy in Washington, D.C., confirmed on their Twitter page that exchange student Sabika Sheikh was also killed in the attack.

Suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis is in custody, and a second person has been detained following the fatal shooting.
NUMEROUS VICTIMS AT LOCAL HOSPITALS

A Santa Fe ISD police officer, John Barnes, was shot in the upper arm near his chest and is currently undergoing surgery.

According to the chief nursing officer at UTMB, David Marshall, there are three victims at the hospital, including the police officer.

Marshall said during a press conference that two adults and one minor were transported to the facility for treatment.

Marshall released information about the three victims at UTMB. He said that the 16-year-old shot was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He's in stable condition.

The third victim at the hospital is a woman who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. She's also in stable condition in the operating room.

School police officer John Barnes was shot in the arm when he confronted the gunman.

A bullet damaged the bone and a major blood vessel around Barnes' elbow, which required surgery to repair, said David Marshall, chief nursing officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He said Barnes was in stable condition.

Barnes was the first to engage Pagourtzis, according to Marshall.

Sophomore baseball player Rome Shubert says the gunman walked into his classroom and tossed something onto desks.

Shubert told the Houston Chronicle that he then heard "three loud pops" before the attacker fled into the hall. Shubert says he realized he'd been wounded as he was running out the back door.

Shubert says he was hit in the back of his head with what he says was a bullet, but that it "missed everything vital." He also tweeted that he was OK and stable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
