SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas --The gunman who opened fire in a small Texas church, killing 26 people during worship services, sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law before the attack and had been confronted about domestic violence at least twice in the last five years, authorities said Monday.
PHOTOS: MASS SHOOTING AT TEXAS CHURCH KILLED AT LEAST 26
The deadliest mass shooting in state history claimed multiple members of some families, with the dead ranging from 18 months to 77 years old, and tore gaping holes in a town with a population of just 400 people.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not religiously motivated, Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin said.
Based on evidence at the scene, investigators believe Devin Patrick Kelley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was chased by armed bystanders and crashed his car.
The 26-year-old shooter also used his cellphone to tell his father that he had been shot and did not think he would survive, authorities said.
The investigation showed that Kelley had displayed a pattern of violence spanning years.
In 2014, sheriff's deputies went to his home to investigate a domestic violence complaint involving him and his then-girlfriend. People in the house said there was no problem, and no arrests were made. Kelley married the girlfriend two months later.
That same year, Kelley was discharged from the Air Force for assaulting his wife and child and had served 12 months' confinement after a 2012 court-martial.
He had also been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty in 2014 in Colorado and had been the focus of a protective order issued in that state in 2015.
The gunman's family relationships at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs were uncertain. The sheriff said the shooter's former in-laws sometimes attended services at the church but were not there on Sunday. Martin said the text messages were sent to the gunman's mother-in-law, who attended the church. It was unclear if they were referring to the same people.
Once the shooting started, there was probably "no way" for congregants to escape, Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt Jr. said.
The gunman, dressed in black tactical gear, fired an assault rifle as he walked down the center aisle during worship services. He turned around and continued shooting on his way out of the building, Tackitt said.
About 20 other people were wounded, 10 of whom were still hospitalized Monday in critical condition.
Authorities said Kelley lived in New Braunfels, about 35 miles north of the church.
Investigators were looking at social media posts Kelley made in the days before the attack, including one that appeared to show an AR-15 semi-automatic weapon.
Kelley, who had a license to serve as an unarmed private security guard, did not have a license to carry a concealed handgun. Martin said.
In the Air Force, Kelley served in Logistics Readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his 2014 discharge, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said.
On Sunday, the attacker pulled into a gas station across from the church, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio, around 11:20 a.m. Sunday. He crossed the street and started firing the rifle at the church, then continued firing after entering the white wood-frame building, Martin said.
As he left, the shooter was confronted by an armed resident who "grabbed his rifle and engaged that suspect," Martin said. A short time later, the suspect was found dead in his vehicle at the county line.
Twenty-three of the dead were found in the church. Two were found outside and one died after being taken to a hospital, Martin said.
The man who confronted Kelley had help from another local resident, Johnnie Langendorff, who told KSAT-TV that he was driving past the church as the shooting happened. He did not identify the armed resident but said the man exchanged gunfire with the gunman, then asked to get in Langendorff's truck, and the pair followed as the gunman drove away.
Langendorff said the gunman eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed. He said the other man walked up to the vehicle with his gun drawn and the suspect did not move. He stayed there for at least five minutes, until police arrived.
"I was strictly just acting on what's the right thing to do," Langendorff said.
Among those killed was the church pastor's 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle Pomeroy. Pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife, Sherri, were both out of town when the attack occurred, Sherri Pomeroy wrote in a text message.
Church member Nick Uhlig, 34, who was not at Sunday's service, told the AP that his cousin, who was eight months' pregnant, and her in-laws were among those killed. He later told the Houston Chronicle that three of his cousin's children also were slain.
Three guns were recovered. A Ruger AR-556 rifle was found at the church, and two handguns were recovered from the suspect's vehicle, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The church has posted videos of its Sunday services on a YouTube channel, and authorities say they are reviewing video footage recorded inside the church.
In a video of its Oct. 8 service, a congregant who spoke and read scripture pointed to the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting a week earlier as evidence of the "wicked nature" of man. That shooting left 58 dead and more than 500 injured.
Sunday's attack came on the eighth anniversary of a shooting at Fort Hood, between Austin and Waco, where 13 people were killed and 31 others wounded by a former Army major.
The previous deadliest mass shooting in Texas had been a 1991 attack in Killeen, when a mentally disturbed man crashed his pickup truck through a restaurant window at lunchtime and started shooting people, killing 23 and injuring more than 20 others.
One of the most infamous mass shootings in American history happened when Marine sniper Charles Whitman climbed a clock tower at the University of Texas' Austin campus in 1966 and began firing on people below. He killed 13 and wounded nearly three dozen others after killing his wife and mother before heading to the tower. One victim died a week later, and medical examiners attributed a 17th death to Whitman in 2001.
FAMILY MEMBERS ID VICTIMS OF TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
A mother's pride had lit up Crystal Holcombe's Facebook page. Daughters Emily and Megan had finished third and first in their respective categories in a 4-H bakeoff and displayed their handiwork in posted photos.
But on Sunday afternoon, the page went grim.
"Keep the Holcombe family in your prayers," a friend posted.
Crystal Holcombe, who was eight months pregnant, was among the 26 people killed by a lone gunman wielding an assault rifle, most inside the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, said her cousin, Nick Uhlig.
Uhlig told The Associated Press that Holcombe's in-laws were killed, and he told the Houston Chronicle that three of Holcombe's children also died.
"She doesn't even drink, smoke or nothing," he told the newspaper. "She just takes care of kids; she raises goats and makes homemade cheese. That kind of thing, you know? They don't go out dancing or anything like that. They're real old-fashioned, down-to-earth."
The father-in-law, Bryan Holcombe, had done prison ministry, Uhlig said. "He would go up to the prison with a ukulele to sing."
The massacred churchgoers ranged in age from 18 month to 77 years old, police said. About 20 others were wounded.
One local man, 68-year-old Earl Good, told the San Antonio Express-News that a good friend had lost eight relatives in the shooting. It's not clear whether the Holcombes were that family.
Another victim was 14-year-old Annabelle Pomeroy, daughter of the church's pastor, Frank Pomeroy. Both he and his wife were out of town, in different states, on Sunday.
"Heaven truly gained a real beautiful angel this morning along with many more," the girl's uncle, Scott Pomeroy, lamented on his Facebook page, posting a picture of the smiling girl poolside in a bathing suit. All those robbed of life in Sunday's bloodbath, he wrote, "have taken their last breath of dirty air and took their first breath of heavenly air with new bodies with no pain and suffering."
Another of those killed was the 13-year-old goddaughter of Amanda Mosel, she told the Express-News.
Hank Summers, a local who had moved to San Antonio, told the AP via text message that his uncle, David Colbath, survived five gunshots that required extensive surgery and skin grafts to save an arm.
ABC News confirmed that 51-year-old Richard Rodriguez is also among the dead. His daughter Regina told the Associated Press that he attended church every Sunday.
Emily Garza's aunt Mandi Lookingbill told ABC News she was killed in the shooting.
Sutherland Springs is a tiny town where everyone knows each other, said L.G. Moore, who runs the Holiday RV Park, which is mile from the church.
Everyone in town was apt to know someone who was killed, he ventured.
"They say the population is 400 and that's if you count every dog, cat and armadillo. It's more like 200 people," the 75-year-old Moore said by phone.
TEXAS SHOOTING RAISES SECURITY CONCERNS FOR CHURCHES
The tragedy in Texas is making some people worry about their own safety when they go to worship.
But for at least one church in Chicago, they say that's nothing new. The Texas church shooting prompting some to wonder if security is needed in a sacred place that promotes peace.
Father Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina Church said churches need to have a security plan.
"I think what it makes very clear is that there is no place that is safe. There is no place that is off-limits, not churches, not businesses, not workplaces, shopping malls. I mean, there is no safe place," Pfleger said.
Tim Miller is the director of security at a mega church in Florida, one of the largest in the country. He says churches are soft targets.
"Everybody gets it that you need to spiritually protect your people, you need to pray for, but in today's world you need to have a plan to protect them," Miller said. "In times past churches have not felt the need. i think this last month has been a huge wake up for churches across the country."
Last September, Miller hosted a two-day seminar on church security at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, attracting representatives from 35-area churches. He says churches of all sizes need to be prepared.
WLS-TV contributed to this report