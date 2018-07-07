Thai officials clear media as cave rescue seems imminent

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3724335" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The rescue of a soccer team and their coach from a Thai cave was imminent.

Thai authorities asked media to leave the area around the entrance of the cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped for two weeks, fueling speculation on Sunday morning that a rescue mission could be imminent.Dozens of divers arrived at the Tham Luang cave on Sunday morning and officials set up more tarpaulin sheets blocking off the divers' operating area.Officials declined to comment but a news conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. (10 p.m. ET).Thai officials said Saturday they are worried that heavy monsoon rain could soon make the job even more difficult and they may need to quickly rescue the boys and the soccer coach from a partially flooded cave by helping them make risky dives to safety.The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.The coach of a boys soccer team trapped inside a cave in northern Thailand has apologized to their parents in a handwritten letter and promised to take good care of the youngsters while they wait for rescuers to evacuate them."To the parents of all the kids, right now the kids are all fine, the crew are taking good care. I promise I will care for the kids as best as possible. I want to say thanks for all the support and I want to apologize to the parents," Ekapol Chanthawong, 25, wrote in Thai.The coach's message was among the brief but emotional notes written by each of the 12 boys on seven pieces of paper. The Royal Thai Navy delivered them to the families waiting anxiously outside the cave and posted images of the letters on social media Saturday.Ekapol and the boys, ages 11 to 16, have been trapped inside Tham Luang Nang Non, Thailand's longest cave, since June 23. It's believed the coach often took the Wild Boar teammates to the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park for fun excursions after soccer practice.