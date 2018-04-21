The Nadas perform for Autism Awareness Month

April is Autism Awareness month and throughout the month of April, The Nadas are doing a "donate and download" on the song, "Henry James," which was written by Mike for his son who is autistic.
All proceeds will go toward autism awareness.
The band dedicated the month of April to their Autism Awareness campaign as they continue on their national tour promoting their new album "One Louder."
The song "Henry James" is track No. 9 on the album.
The group visited the ABC7 studio and performed "Henry James" acoustically with guitars.
For more information, visit: https://www.thenadas.com/
