The Nadas perform for Autism Awareness Month

EMBED </>More Videos

The Nadas performed for Autism Awareness Month. (WLS)

April is Autism Awareness month and throughout the month of April, The Nadas are doing a "donate and download" on the song, "Henry James," which was written by Mike for his son who is autistic.

All proceeds will go toward autism awareness.

The band dedicated the month of April to their Autism Awareness campaign as they continue on their national tour promoting their new album "One Louder."

The song "Henry James" is track No. 9 on the album.

The group visited the ABC7 studio and performed "Henry James" acoustically with guitars.

For more information, visit: https://www.thenadas.com/
Report a Typo
Top Stories
3 shot, 1 fatally, outside motorcycle club on South Side
Illinois agencies mailed personal information of 4,000 people to wrong addresses
Food vendor dragged as person steals her van in Little Village
Today's the last day to use Toys R Us gift cards
Barbara Bush was 'first lady of the greatest generation'
Man, 23, struck by stolen vehicle fleeing police in Lincoln Park
Driver dies after car goes into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier
'Smallville' actress arrested in sex trafficking case
Show More
Report: Chance the Rapper buying $4M Chicago condo
IL woman with 20-lb tumor shares medical lesson
North Korea says it has suspended nuclear, missile testing
Police: Man tried abduct 8-year-old girl in Belmont Cragin
Firefighters battle blaze in Ukrainian Village
More News