'They will catch you' 9-year-old girl chases after thief who snatched her great-grandmother's purse

EMBED </>More Videos

A 9-year-old girl chased after the thief who snatched her great-grandmother's purse. (KTRK)

MANCHESTER, N.H. --
A 9-year-old girl wasn't afraid to step in when a thief went after her 83-year-old great-grandmother's purse.

The robbery happened Monday as Kylene Demers and her great-grandmother were on their way back home from lunch.

"She steps right out of the car, one foot out, man comes running in, pulls the rest of her body out. Grabs her purse and starts to run. Starts to run, tries to get on a bike, falls to the ground. I start to chase him," Kylene explains.

The suspect got away, but Kylene still has a message for him.

"Give that back or they will find you and they will catch you. Every time somebody does something bad, they will always catch you," Kylene said.

Her great-grandmother has to get a new driver's license, a new phone and cancel her bank cards.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpurse snatchingNew Hampshire
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Would-be carjacker fatally shot by retired officer in Bridgeport, police say
Woman fatally stabbed, pushed out of car in Chicago Lawn
2 drivers missing after 9 cars damaged in Gage Park crash
'Hogwarts' door at Damen Blue line stop for exchange students, J.K. Rowlings says
Town holds .5K - not 5K - for underachievers
What's Driving You Crazy: Why has CTA never built crosstown transit line?
Illinois Senate OKs raising smoking age to 21
White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdraws as VA secretary nominee
Show More
5-year-old dies from flu-related illness in Carpentersville
Woman kills husband's mistress then turns gun on herself, police say
Geologists say North Korea's nuclear test site has collapsed
Prince William to serve as Prince Harry's best man
More News