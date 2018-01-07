Thief dumps $1.3 million vodka bottle at construction site

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say the thief who stole the world's most expensive bottle of vodka threw out the most expensive part. (KTRK)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark --
The world's most expensive bottle of vodka was stolen, only to be found empty at a construction site.

Police in Copenhagen said the gaudy bottle was stolen from a bar, and is worth $1.3 million.

The gold and silver bottle features a diamond-encrusted cap, but somehow, the thief missed these embellishments completely.

Authorities said the thief appears to have consumed all the vodka and then left the most valuable part at a job site.

The bottle wasn't broken, so the owner said he plans to just refill it.

Burglars swipe 1,800 gallons of alcohol from distillery
EMBED More News Videos

"An alarm goes off, and approximately 90 percent of our inventory was taken out of here," said Art Gukasyan, of the vodka company.


Related Topics:
alcoholu.s. & worldtheftbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Icy conditions cause slick roads, crashes
7-year-old Calif. boy dies of flu-related condition
Death of 81-year-old man in Oak Park ruled a homicide
Oprah's inspiring Golden Globes message for the world
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police: Robbers posing as online buyers, sellers in Burnside
Family searching for missing journalist last seen in Houston
4 killed, 11 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Takata adds 3.3 million air bag inflators to massive recall
Show More
City reaches agreement with union representing garbage truck, snow plow drivers
Powerball winning numbers drawing yields 1 winner for $559M lottery jackpot
Water leak floods JFK Airport baggage claim, forces evacuation
More News
Top Video
Chicago Weather: Icy conditions cause slick roads, crashes
Police: Robbers posing as online buyers, sellers in Burnside
Newsviews: Great Chicago Blood Drive
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
More Video