Thornwood HS teacher arrested for alleged misconduct with a student

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) --
School officials from Thornwood High School in south suburban South Holland said a teacher was arrested in regards to allegations of misconduct involving a student.

School officials said the teacher was placed on administrative leave as soon as they were informed of the allegations and arrest. School officials said the district will conduct their own employee investigation as appropriate.

The school will also provide assistance and counseling for any student affected by the allegations.

"The health, well-being, and safety of the District's students is our primary concern at this time," Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jerry Doss said in a statement.

Details about the allegations against the teacher have not been made public.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
teacher arrestedhigh schoolSouth Holland
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Doug Jones wins Alabama Senate seat, beating Roy Moore
Longtime Downers Grove North teacher named in sex abuse case
Burger King employee goes viral for helping diabetic customer
Chicago Bull treats 25 kids to holiday shopping spree
Starbucks giving away $20 gift cards in Millennium Park Friday
PHOTOS: North Side nail salons robbed at gunpoint
Oak Park 7-Eleven clerk shoots robbery suspect
Criticism arises against bullied child's mother after viral video
Show More
Police say woman lived with husband's body parts for 6 months
Chicago man charged with three Oak Park carjackings
Girl, 9, credited with saving siblings, mom in Robbins fire
WATCH: Chicago cop grooves to subway performance
More News
Photos
ADORABLE PHOTOS: How animals celebrate the holidays
Indiana mom dresses son as 'Elf on the Shelf' for good cause
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
More Photos