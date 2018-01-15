Timeline: Hawaii false alarm missile scare

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

There is NO missile threat. https://t.co/qR2MlYAYxL — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) January 13, 2018

There is no missile threat. It was a false alarm based on a human error. There is nothing more important to Hawai‘i than professionalizing and fool-proofing this process. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 13, 2018

The @FCC is launching a full investigation into the false emergency alert that was sent to residents of Hawaii. — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) January 13, 2018

A false emergency alert from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 13, sent a scare across the chain of islands about the possibility of a missile attack.It took 38 minutes for the agency to retract the false alarm which was prompted during an internal test during a shift change.Here is a timeline of how events of the false alarm occurred on Jan. 13 (all times local to Hawaii):- An internal test involving the Emergency Alert System and the Wireless Emergency Alert was initiated during a shift change.- A wrong button was pushed during the test triggering a statewide by the State Warning Point, HI-EMA.- The recall process began as State Adjutant Maj. Gen. Joe Logan confirmed that there was no missile launch. The Honolulu Police Department was notified of the false alarm by HI-EMA.- A cancellation was issued preventing the initial alert from being rebroadcast to phones that may not have received it.- HI-EMA issues public notification of cancellation via their Facebook and Twitter accounts.- Governor Ige retweets HI-EMA's cancellation notice.- Governor Ige posts a cancellation notification to his Facebook page.- HI-EMA issued a "Civil Emergency Message" remotely after getting authorization from FEMA Integral Public Alert and Warning System.Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz tweeted that the incident was "a false alarm based on a human error."- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai tweeted that the commission will launch a full investigation into the false alarm.On Sunday, Jan. 14, President Donald Trump said the federal government would "get involved" following the false alarm.