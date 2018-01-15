Timeline: Hawaii false alarm missile scare

It took 38 minutes for the agency to retract the false alarm which was prompted during an internal test during a shift change.
Here is a timeline of how events of the false alarm occurred on Jan. 13 (all times local to Hawaii):
Approx. 8:05 a.m. - An internal test involving the Emergency Alert System and the Wireless Emergency Alert was initiated during a shift change.
8:07 a.m. - A wrong button was pushed during the test triggering a statewide by the State Warning Point, HI-EMA.
8:10 a.m. - The recall process began as State Adjutant Maj. Gen. Joe Logan confirmed that there was no missile launch. The Honolulu Police Department was notified of the false alarm by HI-EMA.
8:13 a.m. - A cancellation was issued preventing the initial alert from being rebroadcast to phones that may not have received it.
8:20 a.m. - HI-EMA issues public notification of cancellation via their Facebook and Twitter accounts.
8:24 a.m. - Governor Ige retweets HI-EMA's cancellation notice.
8:30 a.m. - Governor Ige posts a cancellation notification to his Facebook page.
8:45 a.m. - HI-EMA issued a "Civil Emergency Message" remotely after getting authorization from FEMA Integral Public Alert and Warning System.
Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz tweeted that the incident was "a false alarm based on a human error."
9:39 a.m. - FCC Chairman Ajit Pai tweeted that the commission will launch a full investigation into the false alarm.
On Sunday, Jan. 14, President Donald Trump said the federal government would "get involved" following the false alarm.