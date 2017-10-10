Tinley Park crash closes Oak Park Avenue near 171st Street

At least two vehicles were involved in a very serious crash early Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Tinley Park.The wreck closed Oak Park Avenue between 171st Street and 173rd Place. The debris from one vehicle, which ended up on the sidewalk and wrapped around a light pole, was scattered across the street.Chopper 7HD was over the scene. A body was pulled from that vehicle, but authorities have not released further details.Emergency crews blocked Oak Park Avenue for the investigation.