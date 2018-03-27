Toddler ejected in car crash; almost run over

EMBED </>More Videos

A 2-year-old girl is recovering after she was ejected from a car when it crashed. (WLS)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WLS) --
A 2-year-old girl is recovering after she was ejected from a car when it crashed.

Police said the girl and another 3-year-old child were in the back seat of the Buick when the driver briefly stopped at a stop sign and then pulled into the path of a pickup truck. The truck hit the side of the Buick, ejecting the toddler through the back window.

The Buick then rolled backward, narrowly missing the child on the ground.

"I was stunned. I don't think anybody else saw the child. I did cause she almost ran the child over," said Rob Rawls, who witnessed the crash. "The impact was so hard the video doesn't do it any justice because it was loud and it was thunderous."

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

Police are investigating whether the children in the Buick were buckled and whether the car seats were properly installed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashcar accidentclose callFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother charged in fatal Gary apartment fire
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
Apple unveils new iPad, pencil at Lane Tech HS
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Barrington
Utah legalizes 'free-range parenting;' first state in U.S. to do so
Arizona teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student
Kansas water park co-owner facing murder charge in waterslide death
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
Show More
VIDEO: Restaurant worker spits in customer's food amid argument
Jalen Rose's centenarian grandma has message for Loyola's Sister Jean
Police: Woman's ex-boyfriend kills current boyfriend, himself
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
More News
Top Video
Apple unveils new iPad, pencil at Lane Tech HS
Michigan State official who oversaw Nassar accused of storing students' nude photos
'Roseanne' reboot debuts on ABC7
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
More Video