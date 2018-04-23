Toddler's body found in suitcase along NJ tracks ID'd as missing 2-year-old from Va.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --
Authorities investigating the gruesome discovery of a child's body found in a suitcase along the PATH tracks in New Jersey have identified the victim as a missing 2-year-old girl from Virginia.

The body of Te'Myah Plummer was found around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, under the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge at the end of Van Wagenen Avenue in Jersey City.

Police in Richmond, Virginia, had announced in March that they were seeking the public's help in locating Plummer and her father, Travis Plummer. They had last been seen in August.

It was believed they may have relocated to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, North Carolina area, or perhaps Jersey City. At the time, they did not believe either was in any danger.

Now that the girl's remains have been located, police are searching for the father.

Travis Plummer, 37, is described as a black male, 5-foot-8 and 250 pounds with a medium complexion.

Anyone who could share information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killeddead bodybaby deathu.s. & worldNew JerseyVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tenn. Waffle House shooting suspect from Illinois in custody, police say
Toronto collision kills 9 injures 16; driver in custody
Ex-wife: Suspect in incestuous murders had 'explosive' temper
VIDEO: Police use Taser on passenger, remove him from flight to Chicago
Motorist who died after car went into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier ID'd
Young giraffe makes brief escape at Fort Wayne zoo
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Show More
Off-duty Dolton police officer shot in Chicago
Nursing mother sues after being denied access to lactation room at Daley Center
White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar 'progressing well' after surgery
Verlander responds to White Sox fan's taunting with epic sign
More News