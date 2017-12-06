  • BREAKING NEWS ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump to talk about Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Toddlers rushed to hospital after ingesting heroin in 2 incidents

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger reports from the Belmont section of the Bronx. (Shutterstock)

By
NEW YORK --
Two toddlers had to be rushed to the hospital in separate incidents after overdosing on heroin in the Bronx.

Doctors had to use Narcan to save the lives of both toddlers.

In the first incident, investigators say 20-year-old Edgardo Rodriguez admitted to getting high in the bed he shares with his two children.

One of those children, a 1-year-old girl somehow ingested her father's heroin. It happened in an apartment over the weekend in the Fordham section of the Bronx.

According to the criminal complaint, Rodriguez admitted to spilling some of his drugs on the bed and making a mess before passing out.

What's worse, at around 5 a.m. he was awakened by one of his kids crying but he, "just rolled over and went back to sleep."

It wasn't until three hours later that the child's grandmother noticed the baby was having trouble breathing.

The family took the toddler to an urgent care facility which then called 911.

Rodriguez has now been charged with reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The child is now being treated in the ICU at Montefiore Hospital.

In the other case, two parents were walking with their 18-month-old around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on East 181st St. near Monterey Ave. in the Belmont section.

They claim their daughter picked up a bag off the sidewalk and put it in her mouth. It also wound up containing heroin.

Her father first noticed a white substance around her mouth and wiped it away. Moments later, they noticed the girl turned a "greenish hue" and had a seizure.

The child was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where the doctors administered Narcan.

There are no charges in that case.

ACS and the NYPD are investigating both cases. Both children are expected to survive.

"The safety and well-being of New York City's children is our top priority," an ACS spokesperson said in a statement. "ACS and NYPD are actively investigating the events surrounding this incident."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
heroindrugsillegal drugsnarcanoverdoseu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
4 arrested after reports of shots fired on I-290 during funeral procession, Hillside chase
Police: Baby smothered after brother climbs into crib
Van Dyke attorneys want reporter's McDonald sources revealed
Trump flouts warnings, to declare Jerusalem Israel's capital
Plan to close 4 CPS schools in Englewood sparks protest
Woman who gave daughter, 13, knife used in teen's stabbing death pleads guilty
3 in custody in carjacking of Chicago Tribune reporter
Man accused of licking woman's shoes at Walmart speaks out
Show More
Girl, 5, killed in school bus crash
Police: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
Phony doctor arrested in buttocks injections death case
2 men arrested after walker stolen from girl with cerebral palsy
Document: Mariah Woods may have been sexually abused
More News
Top Video
Plan to close 4 CPS schools in Englewood sparks protest
New product could help burn patients grown skin
Van Dyke attorneys want reporter's McDonald sources revealed
2 officers among 3 hurt in Jane Addams crash
More Video