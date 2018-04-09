  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
BILL COSBY

Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby, taken into custody

Police take a protester into custody after charging at Bill Cosby as he walked into the courthouse for a sex assault retrial.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. --
A topless protester has been taken into custody after charging at Bill Cosby as he walked into the Montgomery County Courthouse for his sexual assault retrial.

The woman jumped over a barricade Monday and launched toward Cosby but was intercepted by sheriff's deputies.


Cosby seemed startled by the commotion as protesters chanted at him, but was not touched and is uninjured.

EMBED More News Videos

Opening statements set in Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 9, 2018.



He was led into the courthouse after the woman was led away in handcuffs.

She was among about a half dozen people chanting in support of Cosby's accuser. She had "Women's Lives Matters" written in red ink on her chest and stomach along with other phrases in black and red all over her body.

Opening arguments are scheduled to begin Monday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbill cosbyattempted sex assaultsex assaulttrialentertainmentPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cosby sexual assault retrial getting underway in #MeToo era
BILL COSBY
Most in Cosby jury pool have made up minds
Ensa Cosby, Bill Cosby's daughter, dies at 44
Erykah Badu says Hitler 'wonderful painter' comment, stance 'misconstrued'
Beverly Johnson says Bill Cosby inspired chapter in book
More bill cosby
Top Stories
Cubs set to open amid snowy weather
Spring snow creates slick roads
Bradley University student from Chicago killed in Peoria shooting
Man climbs crane over Hollywood Blvd. in LA
Man reportedly confessed to double murder in Facebook post
Man, 19, killed and 1 injured during machine gun sale in Hammond
Over 40 injured in serious bus crash on Long Island
2 dead, 5 injured after car crashes into pole in Bartlett
Show More
Family mourns teenager killed in Austin shooting
Baby found in Safe Haven box in Indiana
4 hurt after knife-wielding man attacks Indianapolis crowd
5 charged after 2 violent downtown robberies
More News